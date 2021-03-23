A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Friday morning. Recent rainfall totals have left the ground fairly saturated in many spots. We expect an additional 1”-2” soaking with locally higher totals tonight and Thursday. A band of heavier showers should move onshore this evening. Localized street flooding, along with higher rivers and streams could be an issue through the end of the week.
We also have a marginal risk for severe storms tonight along the advancing surface warm front, especially over the west side of the area. A more significant severe risk develops Thursday with a level 2 (slight) and 3 (enhanced) over parts of the region. All modes of severe weather are possible on Thursday including isolated tornadoes. Clarke and Washington Counties will see the greatest risk. This threat will be more scattered to the east. The storms should weaken later Thursday night. Rain chances become more spotty Friday & Saturday, with chances back up Sunday. Drier air finally arrives early next week.
