Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1.
The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019.
Lovvorn says the program has a cap of $2 million annually for three years. Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith says that to be eligible, a shelter needs to be FEMA approved; capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado; and built on the applicant’s property.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.