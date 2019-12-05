Happy Thursday, I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Michael White here with your latest weather update.
Another cold morning is what we've got across the Gulf Coast, but we'll see the upper 60s move back in later today. Additional clouds will track through but we'll stay rain free.
Chances of rain start back tomorrow but the coverage will only be 40% so it won't rain everywhere. We could hear some thunder but severe weather isn't expected. Rain coverage is going to be isolated for the weekend with 20% coverage Saturday and Sunday.
As for temperatures, we're about to turn a bit more mild. At least temporarily. Highs will be in the 68-75 degree range from today through Tuesday of next week with morning temps staying in the mid to low 50s. Our next big drop in temperature comes early next week. Expect upper 30s again by Wednesday morning.
