Fairhope, Ala. (WALA) - A weather system in the Gulf presumed to bring heavy rain to Baldwin County over the next few days has people who live in low lying areas preparing for possible flooding.
Areas prone to flooding are cities along the Baldwin beaches and properties along Fish River and Styx River.
“On a heavy rain and a high tide, you’re going to be standing in water right where you’re standing,” Kevin Roberts said, standing in his driveway along Fish River.
The system in the Gulf, which doesn’t have a name as of Wednesday evening, could bring several inches of rain to our area. It is predicted to become Hurricane Barry prior to potential landfall.
“I keep an eye on the forecast,” Roberts said. “Make sure everything under your house is lifted up at least four or five feet make sure your boats are high enough from taking out of the water.”
The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents, primarily people living in low-lying areas, to stay aware and prepare for possible flooding.
Roberts, who has lived along Fish River for several years, says he’s expecting his yard to flood, along with many of his neighbors; something they’re accustomed to.
“I remember when I was younger we had the jet ski out on the road going up and down the street.” Roberts said. “So you’ve got to make the best out of the worst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.