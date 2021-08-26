BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- The Biloxi Port Division told boat owners that it highly recommends they move their vessels from the city's public harbors and marinas ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.
The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend.
"Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina," the port division said in an email.
An estimated 350 boat owners have vessels at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, Commercial Harbor, Point Cadet Marina, and the Sherman V. Canaan Dock on Back Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.