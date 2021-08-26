BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- The Biloxi Port Division told boat owners that it highly recommends they move their vessels from the city's public harbors and marinas ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend.

"Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina," the port division said in an email.

An estimated 350 boat owners have vessels at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, Commercial Harbor, Point Cadet Marina, and the Sherman V. Canaan Dock on Back Bay.