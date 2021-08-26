Tropical Weather Mississippi

Drivers along the flooded Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi, Miss., found the road underwater and their cars almost parallel to the moored boats in the small harbor, Saturday, June 19, 2021, as water from Tropical Storm Claudette begins to recede. Tropical Storm Claudette brought much evening and early morning rain and flooded various communities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- The Biloxi Port Division told boat owners that it highly recommends they move their vessels from the city's public harbors and marinas ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend.

"Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina," the port division said in an email.

An estimated 350 boat owners have vessels at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, Commercial Harbor, Point Cadet Marina, and the Sherman V. Canaan Dock on Back Bay.

