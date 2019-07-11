MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Based on the latest forecast of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the Gulf of Mexico and its potential effect in New Orleans, a Carnival cruise ship instead has docked in Mobile.
Carnival says that, in the interest of guest and crew safety, Carnival Valor was rerouted and to the Port of Mobile Thursday morning instead of its homeport of New Orleans.
Carnival said Thursday morning:
Carnival will provide complimentary bus transportation for all guests from Mobile to the New Orleans cruise terminal. Those who have purchased airport transfers will be taken directly to the airport in Mobile.
Carnival Valor’s next cruise, a four-day voyage to Cozumel departing today, will operate from the Port of Mobile. Carnival will provide complimentary bus transfers for all guests from the Port of New Orleans to Mobile.
Our Fleet Operations Center continues to monitor the path of the storm for other ships in the region and we will make any changes as needed.
Carnival sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates our guests’ cooperation and patience.
