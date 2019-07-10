Cloudy skies don't put damper on Breakfast with Blue Angels

The threat of storms this weekend and morning clouds didn’t stop hundreds of people of all ages from spending their breakfast with the Blue Angels in Pensacola Beach.
Its Red, White and Blues week, as the Blue Angels return home to Pensacola, and the festivities kicked off this morning with Breakfast with the Blues.
Hours before the Blue Angels took to the skies, dozens woke up before the sun to claim their spot on Pensacola Beach for the best view.
Weather across the Gulf is a major concern this weekend, threatening the Blue Angels Beach Show on Saturday, but the overcast sky didn’t keep the Blue Angels from taking to the skies this morning, captivating an audience of all ages.
The Blue Angels are scheduled to have rehearsals at 2 pm tomorrow and Friday, leading up to their main show on Saturday at the same time.
Officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather.
If Saturday’s show is canceled, they plan to reschedule it to Sunday, weather permitting.
