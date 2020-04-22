MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For the third time in two weeks -- the threat of severe weather is in the forecast. From Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith and the rest of the storm team to our crews on the streets -- FOX 10 News has you covered.
Our StormTracker fleet is gassed up and ready to go -- helping us cover the storms from every angle.
"This vehicle has a lot higher clearance than anything we've had before. There's a lot of times where we have to drive through flooded areas and areas where we have debris on the roads. This vehicle is heavier, it's more substantial. It's less likely to get blown over by the winds," explained Smith.
Outfitted with the latest technology -- the trucks definitely give us an advantage. On top a 360 degree weather proof camera giving us real time weather images. It's one of the many things that set us apart when it comes to tracking the storms.
It was in this very truck in late October -- that photojournalist Daeshen Smith and I got up close with a twister in the Semmes area. We had to take cover in a nearby gas station. Lott Road Mobile Home Park took a direct hit.
As we prepare for what could be another round of sever weather -- FOX 10 News will be here.
"I just take it one warning at a time, one area of rotation at a time, and stick with the viewers and walk through it with them," said Smith.
In the last few months we've added smaller SUVs equipped with the same stormtracking technology -- just one more way we're committed to you.
In the event of a power outage -- make sure you have your phone charged -- as we'll also be streaming on our FOX 10 News App and on our Facebook page.
