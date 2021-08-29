Videos submitted to FOX10 News showing Hurricane Ida's impact on the Gulf Coast.
FOX10 News Viewer submitted videos of Hurricane Ida's impact
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Sun
Aug 29
Aug 29
81° / 75°
heavy rain
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Mon
Aug 30
Aug 30
80° / 75°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Tue
Aug 31
Aug 31
88° / 74°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Wed
Sep 1
Sep 1
89° / 73°
scattered t-storms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Thu
Sep 2
Sep 2
89° / 67°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Fri
Sep 3
Sep 3
89° / 68°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Sep 4
Sep 4
89° / 70°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Jason Smith
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.