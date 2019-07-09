FOX10 News wanted to know, with heavy rain expected in the next few days, will the city's sewer and drainage systems be ready?
One drainage project is going on along Florida Street between Old Shell and Dauphin.
It's led to some complaints from business people in the area, but city officials say it was necessary to make needed improvements.
In December of 2015, heavy rains sent waters into a thrift store on Dohm Street and North Florida Street.
Public works officials said at the time the pipes in this part of town are older and smaller than some others.
Since late last year, a drainage project has been underway along Florida Street.
George Talbot, Director of Communications for the City of Mobile, said, "We're doing a tremendous amount of work to improve our drainage infrastructure here in the city. Over the last three years, we've spent about $13 million, and more is coming."
The project has caused concerns for some business people in the area because of access for customers, but the owner of Butch Cassidy's Cafe is looking forward to the end result.
Roy Seewer said, "Oh, yeah. Really glad to get the drainage fixed. I'm excited to get the new sidewalks, the new uplift."
However, Talbot says there are still challenges ahead.
Talbot said, "We're an old city with old infrastructure and it's going to take time to get it completely repaired. That also being said, when you're the rainiest city in America, or one of the rainiest cities in America, there are going to be times when the rain overwhelms any drainage system, no matter how good it is."
This is only of several drainage projects in the works for the City of Mobile.
