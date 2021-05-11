MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Zeta to a Category 3 storm in its post-season report.
Zeta made landfall on October 28 near Cocodrie, Louisiana. According to the NHC, Zeta weakened to a tropical storm before rapidly intensifying to a Category 3 storm just before hitting land. It's the strongest storm to make landfall in the U.S. so late in the year.
Zeta caused about $4.4 billion in damage across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and is blamed for 5 direct fatalities.
With the upgrade, 2020 ties 2005 with seven major hurricanes: Laura, Teddy, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta and Iota. It also marks the first time three major hurricanes formed in October.
