MERRYVILLE, LA. (WALA)- FOX10 News reporter, Shelby Myers has family hunkering down 45 minutes north of Lake Charles, LA in Merryville.
Myers’ cousins Ashley and Justin Blackmon and their two boys have spent the week preparing by buying groceries and boarding up their windows.
Ashley Blackmon said, "I've been getting a little sick to my stomach just thinking about what could happen."
Their home is usually host to LSU football watch parties and Easter get-togethers, but it’s hard to imagine when you look at their boarded up windows.
She said, "Right now we're just going to hunker down and pray about it and just ride it out.”
Living 45 minutes north of Lake Charles, FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith said they should be safe from the storm surge, but they will get some very high winds.
"We're really afraid if we left, it would not be possible to get back in because of the area we live and the trees down on the road," Blackmon said.
She said the main highway through town is busy with folks heading north and store shelves are slim pickings for those staying put.
"I was looking for Spam for my father-in-law. There was no Spam on the shelf so it's just, again, it's typical of this situation and also going through COVID-19 like we have for so long, it's like "whatever" there’s nothing on the shelves, we've just learned how to adapt and deal with it," said Blackmon.
When Hurricane Rita hit their part of town 15 years ago, dozens of trees fell and they were without power for 2 weeks.
Like Rita, though, they pulled through, expecting it no differently this time.
"Natural disaster, death, anything, our community is going to pull through and help one another. I think that's what helps the stress level," Blackmon said.
