Your child could be a Jr. STORMtracker and help us forecast the weather! It’s easy!

Video your child dressed for all kinds of weather. Include videos for hot, cold, rainy, and good weather too! Be sure to record the video “portrait” style (hold the phone vertically). Submit your video at the link below. Then watch FOX10 Morning News every morning to if your child is the Jr. STORMtracker of the day.

Submit your Video: Click here and fill out the form

92°F
Partly Cloudy
92°F / 80°F
  • Rain: 15%
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Humidity:60%
  • Dew Pt:76°
  • UV Index:8
  • Pressure:30°

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
82°Lo

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or t-storm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow
92°Hi

Partly cloudy early. Scattered t-storms developing in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tue
Aug 11
93° / 77°
mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Wed
Aug 12
92° / 76°
scattered t-storms

Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Thu
Aug 13
90° / 77°
scattered t-storms

A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Fri
Aug 14
89° / 76°
scattered t-storms

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

Sat
Aug 15
90° / 75°
scattered t-storms

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Sun
Aug 16
92° / 75°
scattered t-storms

Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Mon
Aug 17
94° / 74°
scattered t-storms

Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

News App Mobile Al

Take FOX10 News With You

Weather, News, and Traffic on the go!

Top Videos