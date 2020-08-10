Your child could be a Jr. STORMtracker and help us forecast the weather! It’s easy!
We've got the humid air back across the Gulf Coast, and this will mean a greater number of summer storms each day so keep the rain gear close by and listen for that thunder.
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or t-storm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered t-storms developing in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Aug 11
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
Aug 12
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 13
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
Aug 14
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 15
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 16
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 17
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
