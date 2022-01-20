List of schools closed on Thursday

 

Baldwin County Public Schools

Schools closed on Friday.

Catholic schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties

Schools closed on Friday

Chickasaw City Schools

Friday will be an e-learning day with students at home.

St. Paul's

Classes will begin at 9:00 AM.

Washington County Schools

Friday will be a virtual/home learning day for students.

Escambia County, Alabama

Schools closed on Friday.

Monroe County Public Schools

Schools closed on Friday.

Satsuma Schools

Schools closed on Friday. Virtual/home learning for students.

Saraland City Schools

Schools closed on Friday. There will be no online classes.

Escambia County (Florida) School District

Schools closed on Friday.

Bayside Academy

Closed Friday.

