Chickasaw City Schools
Students will not be on campus for in-person learning on Friday due to the weather and COVID cases. Friday will be an e-learning day with students at home.
Washington County Schools
Friday will be a virtual/home learning day for students.
Escambia County Alabama
Schools closed on Friday.
Monroe County Public Schools
Schools closed on Friday.
Saraland City Schools
Schools closed on Friday. There will be no online classes.
