Chickasaw City Schools

Students will not be on campus for in-person learning on Friday due to the weather and COVID cases. Friday will be an e-learning day with students at home.

Washington County Schools

Friday will be a virtual/home learning day for students.

Escambia County Alabama

Schools closed on Friday.

Monroe County Public Schools

Schools closed on Friday.

Saraland City Schools

Schools closed on Friday. There will be no online classes.