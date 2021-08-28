MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In the Big Easy, folks are bracing for what Hurricane Ida will bring, the storm expected to hit on the same day Hurricane Katrina made landfall,16 years ago.

Many leaving New Orleans days before the monster storm approaches, still carrying a heavy heart from Hurricane Katrina.

"We got thoughts still in our head about Katrina and are devastated. Emotionally, physically. Our homes, our family," said one Louisiana resident, "we're just trying to hopefully go for two, three days and be able to come back, not like Katrina. Katrina was a month."

"We evacuated yesterday, because we've been through Katrina and so knowing what we know, we feel it was the safest thing to do was to evacuate," said another Louisiana resident

The storm strengthening quickly and predicted to make landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane.

No electricity is one thing these evacuees say they did not want to have to go through again.

"I can't I'm a heart transplant person, said another Louisiana resident "and I can't afford to be with heat and that sort of thing."

Many hoping that with raised levees, functioning water pumps and other improvements since Hurricane Katrina -- the results will be different this time around.

"Aftermath is what we're worried about, of course. You can go back to just all water around your home...we're hoping that this is going to be different, it's going to be like a test."