MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area April 10. Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines.
MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.
Some locations are ongoing. A final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.
Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water
63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek
Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek
120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. Ongoing Eslava Creek
251 Island Ct. Ongoing Eslava Creek
101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St. Ongoing Eslava Creek
175 Westwood St. Ongoing Eslava Creek
208 Westwood St. Ongoing Eslava Creek
1102 Gimon Cir. Ongoing Eslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek
1 Eslava St. (3) Ongoing Mobile River
1050 Lubel Ave. Ongoing Three Mile Creek
1908 Kentwood Ln. Ongoing Dog River
1910 Kentwood Ln. Ongoing Dog River
2501 Hammock Rd. Evidence Dog River
4113 Morhaven Dr. Ongoing Perch Creek
