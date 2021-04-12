Hurricane season is 50 days away. It’s important to be prepared, especially when analyzing new forecasts coming in. First, I want to talk about the new Average for this season. Every ten years, the National Hurricane Center releases the averages. These numbers have increased through the years with the emergence of new technology. To keep up, new averages are released in 30-year spans, every ten years. In the past couple of hurricane seasons, we have been using averages from 1981-2010. Now that we made it through 2020, we are now using numbers from 1991-2020.
These new numbers have led to an increase in averages. For the past ten years, we used averages of 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. Now that we have moved forward by ten years, the new numbers are for 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
Colorado State University has also released its forecast for the 2021 Hurricane Season within this time. This forecast is calling for an above-average season. CSU is predicting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four of those being major hurricanes. Colorado State will issue another forecast update on June 3, July 8, and August 5.
NOAA will release its forecast for the 2021 season in mid-May.
