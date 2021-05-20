UPDATE:
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will hold a virtual briefing on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Participants include Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo; Acting NOAA Administrator Ben Friedman; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Matthew Rosencrans, hurricane season outlook lead at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center
