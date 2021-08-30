A collection of photographs from the Associated Press coverage of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, causing widespread destruction.
Photos show Hurricane Ida's destruction in Louisiana
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mon
Aug 30
Aug 30
80° / 76°
t-storm
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Tue
Aug 31
Aug 31
88° / 74°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Wed
Sep 1
Sep 1
90° / 74°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Thu
Sep 2
Sep 2
89° / 66°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Fri
Sep 3
Sep 3
88° / 69°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Sep 4
Sep 4
87° / 70°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sun
Sep 5
Sep 5
89° / 72°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Jason Smith
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.