This June has been a soaker. The Gulf Coast has had more than double the usual amount of rain. All that rain has had impacts on the farms that grow our food.

BLUEBERRIES DELAYED...

At Oak Hill Farms the blueberries hang heavy on the branches making for easy picking. Ten year-old Tanner Thompson, had no problem filling up his bucket.

"There was big, old patches of them, they were everywhere. There were fat ones up at the top," Tanner said.

Normally by late June, the bushes would be picked over, and the season would be winding down, but not this year.

Farmer Bryan Kellar told us, "Everything is late this year. The cool spring we had. We normally open around the first week of May to mid May. This year we didn’t open until the end of May."

PRODUCE IMPACTED TOO

Keller said the cloudy, wet year has impacted everything he grows. Corn planted early in the spring is stunted, barely waist high, and the tomatoes are still green.

"The tomatoes too this year, three weeks late, just like the blueberries," Kellar said. "We are really just starting to get a lot of tomatoes coming in."

Pushing back the growing season isn't a big problem for much of the produce, except one of the favorites of the fourth... watermelons.

"We do have a planting that will be coming in through the end of the week, but this one and all those over there are going to be after the fourth," Kellar explained.

You'll still should be able find watermelons for the fourth, but they could be in short supply. Not much we can do, but be patient and wait.