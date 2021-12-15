Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 15 people, including a family of seven, were killed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during the recent tornado outbreak.
Cierra Bryant told WKYT she often talks to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, on Facebook Messenger but didn’t think twice when Brown didn’t respond, assuming she’d lost power.
Bryant said she woke up Saturday morning to startling images of her sister-in-law’s home.
“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said of a house that seven people called home.
Bryant said her mother-in-law’s truck was sitting where their living room would’ve been.
She said Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field.
Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.
Nolynn, 10, was found on a neighbor’s property; while 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.
“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.
Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa, and she is praying she’s found.
She says the tight-knit family was loving and taught their children to love other people.
Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
