Currently Tropical Depression 9 is located near Jamaica, and moving NW at 13 mph. This system is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today. The next name is Ida. A Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to fly into the system this afternoon.

The current path is taking soon-to-be Ida towards the Gulf this weekend, where it will enter favorable conditions. The NHC is currently calling for it to be a strong Cat 2 at landfall, however, they noted:

"THE NHC INTENSITY FORECAST BRINGS THE SYSTEM NEAR MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH WHEN IT APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST..."

Rapid intensification is expected, with a major hurricane possible. Timing is in disagreement between models. Some are leaning towards Sunday landfall, while others not until early Monday morning. Timing is short for preparations along the Gulf Coast, so make sure you have your plan in place.

While Mobile is currently outside the cone, the NHC is warning against focusing on those details.

"THE TRACK GUIDANCE IS IN RELATIVELY GOOD AGREEMENT, HOWEVER THE AVERAGE NHC TRACK FORECAST ERROR AT DAY 4 IS AROUND 175 MILES, SO USERS SHOULD NOT FOCUS ON THE DETAILS OF THE LONG-RANGE TRACK FORECAST. SOME SHIFTS IN THE TRACK ARE LIKELY UNTIL THE SYSTEM CONSOLIDATES AND BECOMES BETTER DEFINED."

At this time, we are still on the "wet" side of this system. If landfall tracks towards Mississippi, we could see direct impacts. Be prepared and stay weather aware. We will have another update at 4 PM.