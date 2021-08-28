No significant changes to it's track. It's headed for SE or South-Central LA Sunday afternoon/evening.

The intensification continues. Up to 100 mph now. After a small speed bump over Cuba last night, Ida will rapidly strengthen over the Gulf and continue to intensify right up until landfall. The only thing that can limit Ida is time over the water before landfall. This will be a major hurricane and the strength forecast keeps increasing.

Our area will be on the outer fringes of this storm but given its strength and size that will still mean significant impacts. Coastal areas will see a surge of 3-5 ft. Rain will be heavy, and flooding is possible, especially as this drags into Monday. And don't sleep on the wind. It's likely we're looking at hours and hours of tropical storm force gusts, especially in the western half of the area. Also those outer bands are where tornadoes can occur in a hurricane and they can spin up quickly.

Be ready, be prepared.