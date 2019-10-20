Hi there, I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast on this Sunday morning.
A beautiful day is in store for the Gulf Coast! Some fog and clouds lingering around this morning, but lots of sunshine will move in further into the afternoon. Today high temperatures will get into the lower-80’s, with temperatures dropping down overnight into the upper-60’s and near-70. Rain chances return Monday, ahead of a cold front.
There is potential for severe weather Monday evening. This is a fast moving line of storms, but we are under a marginal risk. Stay tuned to FOX10 as we get closer. Any Monday night plans outdoors, should have an indoor backup plan. This will also make for a wet commute home, with the line expected to move through Mobile right at rush hour.
Temperatures drop once again Tuesday, after the fall front comes through. High temperatures will stay in the mid-70’s until Friday/Saturday, when yet another front will makes its way across the area. This will bring more rain chances and drop temps into the lower-70’s.
Nestor has fizzled out after making landfall yesterday. It is still bringing some rainfall to the Carolinas, before heading back out to the Atlantic tomorrow morning. For the rest of the tropics, all is quiet.
Happy Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.