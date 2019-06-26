Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Wednesday. The heat wave we saw through Tuesday is backing off a little. Heat Index values have been between 95 and 100 today. A northerly flow has set up in the wake of a tough/front that sets up along the Eastern seaboard. We saw overnight lows in the low 70’s. This is a big improvement over the recent heat trend. The heat gradual rebuilds with spotty showers through the end of the week. The tropics are quiet.
