It's going to be a bitterly cold morning on the Gulf Coast with widespread temperatures in the 20s so bundle up tight! Our sky will be Sunny all day, but we'll only end up in the upper 40s later today. Winds will be breezy which will add to feeling a bit uncomfortable throughout the day. They'll be tracking in from the North at 10-15mph. We'll drop into the 20s again for daybreak Wednesday and then we'll start to thaw out. In fact, highs will be around 60 degrees by Thursday and that's when our next big opportunity for rain will push in. A Surface Low will track towards us and bring us 70% coverage for rain. Most of this will come Thursday night and into Friday morning and then exit our area. A few rumbles of thunder could occur but severe weather isn't expected. Since the system moves out, this will mean good weather for Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend! The weekend will bring seasonal temps with highs around 60 degrees and mornings near 40.
A bitterly cold start
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Jan 21
Jan 21
46° / 28°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Wed
Jan 22
Jan 22
54° / 41°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Jan 23
Jan 23
59° / 52°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Jan 24
Jan 24
59° / 39°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Jan 25
Jan 25
61° / 40°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Jan 26
Jan 26
58° / 41°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Jan 27
Jan 27
64° / 45°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
