It's going to be a bitterly cold morning on the Gulf Coast with widespread temperatures in the 20s so bundle up tight! Our sky will be Sunny all day, but we'll only end up in the upper 40s later today. Winds will be breezy which will add to feeling a bit uncomfortable throughout the day. They'll be tracking in from the North at 10-15mph. We'll drop into the 20s again for daybreak Wednesday and then we'll start to thaw out. In fact, highs will be around 60 degrees by Thursday and that's when our next big opportunity for rain will push in. A Surface Low will track towards us and bring us 70% coverage for rain. Most of this will come Thursday night and into Friday morning and then exit our area. A few rumbles of thunder could occur but severe weather isn't expected. Since the system moves out, this will mean good weather for Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend! The weekend will bring seasonal temps with highs around 60 degrees and mornings near 40.

