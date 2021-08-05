We've got a little break from the humidity this morning with temperatures starting off at around 70 degrees as of 5 a.m. We'll climb back to 90 later today and there will still be scattered showers and storms mixed in.

Rain coverage will be around 30%. The humidity will jump right back up by the weekend as our morning temps return to the mid 70s. Highs will consistently stay in the lower 90s. Coverage of storms will be in the 40-50% range for the weekend so keep the umbrella close by and when thunder roars, go indoors.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances we are watching in the Atlantic. The lead wave has a 20% chance of developing and the one near the African coast has a 50% chance of becoming a Depression or Storm.