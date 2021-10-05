We've got a break in the rain finally showing up this morning after a very wet and stormy night. The front has moved slightly to the east and that has sent many spots into the upper 60s this morning with drier weather expected. Additional showers and storms could still easily appear today, but most of that will be East of I-65 so still make sure you have the rain gear close by. Rain chances will be in the 60-70% range today and then will drop to 40% tomorrow. Most spots will go completely rain free by Thursday and into the weekend with our old friend the sunshine making a return appearance. Highs will be in the upper 70s today due to cloud coverage, but we'll ease back into the mid to low 80s tomorrow through the weekend. Morning temps will drop to the mid to low 60s beginning Wednesday morning.
A break from the rain in the morning hours
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Oct 5
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 6
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 7
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 8
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 9
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 10
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 11
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
Three Mile Creek alligator that has killed two dogs won't be removed, officials say people aren't at risk
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
Man selling catalytic converter online left a bag of meth on coffee table in the picture's background, sheriff's office says
- By Raja Razek, CNN
- Posted
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.