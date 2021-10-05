We've got a break in the rain finally showing up this morning after a very wet and stormy night. The front has moved slightly to the east and that has sent many spots into the upper 60s this morning with drier weather expected. Additional showers and storms could still easily appear today, but most of that will be East of I-65 so still make sure you have the rain gear close by. Rain chances will be in the 60-70% range today and then will drop to 40% tomorrow. Most spots will go completely rain free by Thursday and into the weekend with our old friend the sunshine making a return appearance. Highs will be in the upper 70s today due to cloud coverage, but we'll ease back into the mid to low 80s tomorrow through the weekend. Morning temps will drop to the mid to low 60s beginning Wednesday morning.

