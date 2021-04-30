Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Looking good for our Saturday! We’ve had a pleasant morning with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The afternoon will warm up in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and no rain.
In the evening, the clouds will increase, and we could get an isolated drizzle.
Sunday starts off quiet, but a system will move in around lunchtime. We will see numerous storms and a slight risk for severe weather out of this system. Thankfully, most of the severe parameters are fairly low, but we can’t rule out a few storms with damaging winds and small hail.
The storminess will extend into the following work week. So, get ready for another run of yucky weather. We probably won’t get a break from the rain until Thursday at the earliest.
Have a great Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.