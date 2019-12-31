Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this New Year’s Eve Tuesday. Skies were mostly sunny today with a cool air mass hanging around. We expect a low tonight near 38 with mostly clear skies. For New Year’s Eve, it should be a really nice evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s, falling into the low 40’s by midnight for celebrations. Things continue to stay dry on New Year’s Day. Rain showers return Thursday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday afternoon. The severe risk for Thursday is marginal. We clear out Friday afternoon and the weekend looks great.
Have a safe New Year's Eve!
