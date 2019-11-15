Happy Friday, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest forecast.
A cold night last night, and a mild day today for the Gulf Coast. A low pressure system situated over Georgia has made for some gusty winds leading to below average temperatures. Today high temperatures peaked into the lower-60’s, with lots of sunshine present. Any Friday night football plans should plan have to have the coats and blankets handy, as clear skies will make for an early drop into the 40’s.
Heading into the weekend, conditions stay the same with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60's. Our next rainmaker is expected not until late next week.
Have a great weekend!
