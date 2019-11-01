I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday.
Brrrr! A chilly start with temps down in the 30's for most of us to start on our Friday. A bit of a breeze sent the wind chill down into the lower 30s! After patchy frost appeared in some communities this morning, the NWS has issued a frost advisory for inland areas again tonight.
After some gradual warming through the day, temps just barely got above 60 degrees in some spots.
If you're going out to a Friday night football game, bundle up! Temps will start in the 50's, but will drop into the 40's by the end of the games.
Heading into tomorrow, sunny and cooler conditions are here to stay. Lows between 35 and 40 degrees are expected in most locations. Daytime highs will be back into the low 60’s tomorrow afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. Sunday looks similar, with a chilly start, and mild afternoons while staying dry. A few showers may return next Tuesday.
The tropics are quiet.
Heading into next week high temperatures return to average, with highs in the mid-70’s.
Happy Friday!
