Happy Wednesday, and happy New Year! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
The start to 2020 is looking chilly, but conditions will stay dry! Walking out the door this morning, expect AM temperatures to be in the upper-30s. Some frost in a few inland spots can’t be ruled out. As we progress further into our morning, abundant sunshine will quickly warm us up into the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will see temperatures in the near-to-lower 60s. Heading into this evening, cloud cover will begin increasing. Calm northerly winds will shift south, and we will begin to see increasing stray shower chances as well, mainly for areas to our NW. Rain chances are low at 20% for tonight. We will see our low temperature early tonight, as those shifting winds will warm us up through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.
Heading into Thursday, we will see an increase in rain chances, along with thunderstorms. A warm front over the Gulf will bring in warmer temperatures and moisture to the area, and will lead ahead of a cold front currently over the Rockies. This Gulf system will warm us up Thursday, into the lower-70s with some breezy winds. As the cold front follows into the area Thursday, we have good chances to see locally heavy rainfall along with gusty winds. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed us under a marginal risk for the day. This is a 1/5 on a severe weather scale. The best timing to see some stronger thunderstorms looks to be Thursday afternoon and evening.
Rain chances linger into Friday with afternoon highs in the upper-60s. Once the rain pushes out, we will see cooler temperatures behind the front. Heading into the weekend, expect sunny conditions with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s for both days.
Have a great New Year!
