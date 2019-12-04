Happy Wednesday, I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
A mild and pleasant day for the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the upper-60’s. Minimal cloud remains into the overnight hours.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect chilly conditions with temps in the upper-30’s to lower-40’s. Skies will stay mostly clear during the day, so we will quickly warm up that afternoon with temperatures in the upper-60’s once again.
Rain chances return Thursday night and into Friday, ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected and will make for a mostly wet Friday. Rain chances will continue into the late evening hours but will clear before Saturday morning.
For Saturday and Sunday expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-60’s and lower-70’s. There is a 30% rain chance for Saturday night and Sunday daytime for some possible scattered showers.
Have a great Thursday!
