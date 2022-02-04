Hi this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It will be chilly throughout the day for our Saturday with highs struggling to reach the 50s in many spots, but it will be sunny! That’s a big improvement over the last couple of days. It will also be breezy and blustery, so bundle up!

Sunday morning expect a light freeze in most areas with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday morning will be chilly, but above freezing in most places. The afternoon will be in the mid 50s, and the one small chance of rain for the week. A quick-moving front could bring a couple of isolated showers to the area.

After that, the rest of the week will be quiet. We will continue to have chilly mornings in the 30s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!