Temperatures at midmorning haven't budged much with most spots sitting in the mid 30s. Our highs will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon. There is still some sleeting happening mostly east of I-65, but that will end later this afternoon. Expect the sky to slowly clear as we approach dawn Saturday. No threats for rain this weekend, but mornings will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs in the low 50s. The coldest morning comes on Sunday with a temperature in the mid 20s. Make sure you wrap up your pipes and plants! Weekend highs will reach the low 50s. Rain chances ramp up early next week with the odds peaking on Tuesday followed by drier air for the 2nd half of the week.
weather alert
A cold day; sleeting happening mostly east of I-65
Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Jan 21
Jan 21
42° / 30°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Jan 22
Jan 22
50° / 27°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Jan 23
Jan 23
54° / 31°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Jan 24
Jan 24
57° / 46°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
58° / 39°
heavy rain
Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
52° / 30°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Thu
Jan 27
Jan 27
53° / 35°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
