Temperatures at midmorning haven't budged much with most spots sitting in the mid 30s. Our highs will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon. There is still some sleeting happening mostly east of I-65, but that will end later this afternoon. Expect the sky to slowly clear as we approach dawn Saturday. No threats for rain this weekend, but mornings will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs in the low 50s. The coldest morning comes on Sunday with a temperature in the mid 20s. Make sure you wrap up your pipes and plants! Weekend highs will reach the low 50s. Rain chances ramp up early next week with the odds peaking on Tuesday followed by drier air for the 2nd half of the week.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.