It's a cold start to our Friday morning with temps starting off in the lower 30s. Another full batch of sunshine is heading our way with temps projected to top out in the mid 60s so it should feel fantastic during the afternoon hours! After this morning, we'll stay far away from any freezes for a while. Expect upper 30s by daybreak Saturday. Afternoon highs for the weekend will crank up to the upper 60s. Moisture levels increase ahead of a midweek front and this will bring back warmer air as well as rain and storms. Rain coverage will be 30% on Monday and increase to 50% on Wednesday. There may be a few strong storms when the front pushes through, but it's too soon to know more details on that quite yet. Highs next week will reach the mid to lower 70s. Drier and less humid air will move back in by Thursday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 28
Feb 28
65° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Feb 29
Feb 29
68° / 46°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Mar 1
Mar 1
67° / 58°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Mar 2
Mar 2
72° / 62°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Mar 3
Mar 3
73° / 65°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Mar 4
Mar 4
72° / 52°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Mar 5
Mar 5
69° / 49°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
