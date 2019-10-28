A cool start this morning will give way to the upper 70s later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Another pesky warm front looks to move ashore and rapidly increase our humidity values. This will mean very warm mornings and could fuel the chances for more strong storms in coming days.
There are no formal severe weather risk zones as of yet for this week but we could see that change the day of so be aware of that. Rain chances will be 70% Tuesday and Wednesday, and 50% on Halloween. Expect the highs to remain between 75 and 80 degrees each day this week through Thursday.
Morning temps skyrocket to the 67 to 70 degree range Wednesday and Thursday morning. Friday and over the weekend it will be Mostly Sunny and much colder with highs in the mid 60s and mornings down to the mid to lower 40s. Too soon to know whether rain chances will end before Trick-or-Treat time on Thursday night but it'll be close. We'll keep you updated!
