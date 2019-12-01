Happy first day of Meteorological Winter, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your latest weather update.
A wet morning for the Gulf Coast, with a cold front pushing through just before sunrise. High temperatures today peaked into the lower-70’s .
You’re going to need the coat tomorrow when heading out the door. Expect chilly and breezy conditions, with lows dropping down into the upper-30’s overnight. Daytime highs tomorrow will only peak into the mid-50’s, despite sunny skies.
We do have the possibility of lows overnight Monday dropping to below freezing temperatures, but will warm up quickly just after sunrise into the upper-50’s for your Tuesday.
The sunshine will continue into midweek, with temperatures warming into the 60’s by then. Another shot of rain returns Friday.
Have a great Monday, and Happy December 1st!
