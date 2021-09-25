Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

A fantastic weekend ahead! After a crisp start in the 50s for our Saturday morning we will quickly warm up under clear, sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. The humidity remains low and there won’t be any chance of rain.

As we go into Sunday it will be slightly cool in the morning with lows in the upper 50s. By the afternoon though, the temps return to normal for the time of year, mid 80s, but it will still be dry and sunny.

Looking at next week we will have a quiet run of weather. Most mornings will be in the 60s and the afternoons will be in the mid 80s. It will be slightly more humid, but not enough to lead to any rain, just a few clouds. That pattern holds through at least the end of the week and into next weekend.

The tropics are quite active, but nothing out there is threatening the Gulf. Teresa is headed to the North Atlantic. Hurricane Sam is chugging through the Atlantic and will curve off the East Coast over the next week. Another wave coming off Africa could develop, but that’s way out, so no worries for now.

Have a great weekend!