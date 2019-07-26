I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. We are continuing to see slightly drier conditions. Heat index values only made it into the 95 range again today. Rain chances increase, with a few scattered showers returning for the weekend. Chances are a bit higher on Sunday. A more humid air mass gradually returns to the area into next week. The tropics are staying quiet.
A Few Showers may Return this Weekend
