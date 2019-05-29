Your forecast:
A quiet night is ahead for our Wednesday evening. It will be mild and humid. Temps will drop into the lower 70s overnight with some light, patchy fog forming around daybreak on Thursday.
The searing heat will continue for our Thursday. We will heat up quickly and once again, highs in many areas will approach the low 90s. Add in a bit of humidity on top of that, and the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.
One big difference with Thursday is that will be at least a few showers around. Not everyone will get rain, the chance is just 30%, but at least some of us will get some needed rain for our yards.
Beach conditions for Thursday will be mostly good with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Please be wary of the surf though, there have been some rip currents caused by sand bars and there have been a number of rescues in recent days. Check the beach flags, stay hydrated, and apply plenty of sunscreen!
As we go through the weekend and into next week, temperatures will stay much the same, and we will have stray to isolated rain chances most days.
Have a great week!
