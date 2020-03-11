The mild mornings and warm afternoons will continue today and will likely continue for quite a while. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s later this afternoon. The biggest weather issues we'll face this morning will come from Fog. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 10am so keep the low beams on! Rain coverage will stay fairly low for us as High Pressure remains in the Gulf and is blocking major shower chances this far south. Through early next week, rain coverage will stay at 20% or less and the afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Morning temps will even climb to the mid 60s early next week so plan on humid air and warm temperatures. No signs of any severe weather threats or colder air for a while.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 11
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Mar 12
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 13
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 14
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 15
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 16
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 17
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
