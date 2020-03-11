The mild mornings and warm afternoons will continue today and will likely continue for quite a while. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s later this afternoon. The biggest weather issues we'll face this morning will come from Fog. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 10am so keep the low beams on! Rain coverage will stay fairly low for us as High Pressure remains in the Gulf and is blocking major shower chances this far south. Through early next week, rain coverage will stay at 20% or less and the afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Morning temps will even climb to the mid 60s early next week so plan on humid air and warm temperatures. No signs of any severe weather threats or colder air for a while.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.