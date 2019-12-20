We've got another cold start to the day so dress warmly out there! Many spots will start off in the mid 30s, but we'll get to the lower 60s by afternoon. An increase in clouds heads our way but rain chances stay minimal for your Friday. The clouds will keep morning temps much warmer through the weekend. We'll start off in the mid 40s Saturday morning.
A Gulf Low brings in the risk of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather isn't expected but off and on rain is so have the rain gear ready to go and understand that roads could be slick. The most widespread rain gets us Saturday night and into Sunday. Rain coverage reaches the 60-80% range those days. The rain chances will exit Monday morning so that will set the stage for a drier week ahead for Christmas but the temps will increase.
We see highs jump between 65 and 70 degrees for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
