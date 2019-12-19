We've got another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with 5am temps sitting in the lower 30s. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s later today and the sky will be Mostly Sunny.
A Gulf Low will bring the rain chances back to the area starting tomorrow night and into the weekend. Rain coverage will only be 20% for Friday but 70% for Saturday and Sunday. It looks like this will be just straight periods of rain with no severe weather threats looming but rain gear will be needed for sure.
Temps will be in the mid 40s in the morning hours and mid to upper 50s in the afternoon on those days. We turn drier but much warmer to start next week. High temps will climb to the upper 60s as we move into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with rain chances at 10% or less.
NO chance of any Christmas snow this year.
