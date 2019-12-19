Hi I'm Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Friday morning will start with another chill as temps dip to below freezing for inland areas and just above freezing closer to the coast. Friday afternoon looks fine with milder temps in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. By the evening hours a few, light scattered showers are expected to move in.
Bad news for the weekend as we are expecting a soaker. A low will slowly work across the Gulf just south of our area. This will spread rain, heavy at times into our area. From sunrise Saturday to sunset Sunday we will have good rain chances. Rainfall amounts will likely pile up to 2”-4” with some localized spots getting even higher amounts depending on the movement of the showers.
This isn’t the type of system that will bring us severe weather, but gusty winds, and flooding will be possible. Probably the biggest threat will be on the roads. Add heavy holiday traffic to these downpours and travel could become treacherous.
The good news is that the low will clear out before the holiday. So no rain for Santa (At least on the Gulf Coast)! And since the low is coming from the Gulf, where it’s warm, temperatures look to be a bit above average with Christmas Eve and Day. We will have mid 40s in the mornings and then upper 60s in the afternoons. Yeah!
