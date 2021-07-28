We've got more hot weather ahead and more chances for summer storms to pop up.

You'll need to keep staying hydrated and remember to keep an eye on the sky as storms this time of the year can pop up quickly. Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the main threats so when thunder roars, go indoors! Our coverage of showers and storms will be better today than it was on Monday or Tuesday.

Rain coverage will be at 60% for today and then will be in the 30-40% range for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. This means if you have weekend plans, you'll still have to watch out for a few summer storms. Temperatures will basically stay the same with highs in the mid to low 90s and mornings in the mid to upper 70s. Heat index values will be in the 100s each day.

The tropics are quiet for now.