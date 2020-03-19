We've got a muggy and humid start to our Thursday with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5am. We'll climb to the lower 80s later today, but don't expect much pollen relief. Rain chances will be at only 10% for today and tonight. A front will push in tomorrow night and will increase our chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Severe weather isn't expected as a lot of the upper level support from this system avoids us. Rain coverage will increase to 40% on Friday night/Sat AM as the front pushes in. This will ease the temperatures down a tad for the Gulf Coast. Highs will slide down to the mid to lower 70s for the weekend with morning temps dropping back to the upper 50s by daybreak Sunday. Another decent chance of rain will push through on Sunday and Monday with rain coverage around 40-50% both days.

