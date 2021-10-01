The temperatures this morning are a few degrees cooler than we've seen the last several days. Expect sun and clouds in the sky today with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range so a few of you could pick up a pop up storm, but most of us will stay rain free. Tonight's weather will be mostly dry so all the high school football games should be fine this evening. Moisture will surge again this weekend and that combined with an approaching front will result in higher rain and storm chances. Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range for Sunday and Monday so make sure you have the rain gear close by! We go drier, cooler, and less humid by the second half of next week.
A little cooler and mostly dry
- Michael White
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Oct 1
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 2
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 3
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 4
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 5
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 6
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 7
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Most Popular
- Hal Scheurich
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.