The temperatures this morning are a few degrees cooler than we've seen the last several days. Expect sun and clouds in the sky today with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range so a few of you could pick up a pop up storm, but most of us will stay rain free. Tonight's weather will be mostly dry so all the high school football games should be fine this evening. Moisture will surge again this weekend and that combined with an approaching front will result in higher rain and storm chances. Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range for Sunday and Monday so make sure you have the rain gear close by! We go drier, cooler, and less humid by the second half of next week.

